Pedestrian struck by Metra train near North Chicago

A pedestrian was struck by a Union Pacific North line train Tuesday night near North Chicago.

Train 341 struck a pedestrian about 6 p.m., according to Metra.

The train, scheduled to arrive in Kenosha at 6:27 p.m. was stopped near North Chicago, Metra said.

Inbound and outbound trains were both halted.

Extensive delays on the line were anticipated, Metra said.