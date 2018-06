Person dead after driving into pond in Libertyville

Route 45 and Northwind Boulevard in Libertyville | Google

A person died after driving into a pond Monday afternoon in north suburban Libertyville.

Emergency crews were called about 4:45 p.m. when multiple callers reported seeing a vehicle drive into a pond near Route 45 and Northwind Boulevard, according to Libertyville police.

The driver was taken to Condell Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The driver’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.