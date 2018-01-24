Person dead after rollover crash on I-55 in Will County

A person died after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 55 in Will County.

About 10:45 a.m., the person was driving a 2016 BMW SUV north in the middle lane of I-55 near milepost 265 when they veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over in the right ditch, Illinois State Police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said. The crash remained under investigation.

The Will County Coroner’s Office has not released information about the person’s identity.