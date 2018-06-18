Person in custody after man found dead inside Brighton Park home: police

A person was in custody after police found a man dead inside a home in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of West 40th Street and found a man in his 30s with blunt force trauma to his head, Chicago Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, and a person of interest was arrested, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.