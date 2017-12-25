Person killed in Wauconda Township crash

A person was killed in a crash Sunday night in north suburban Wauconda Township.

The driver of a Ford Taurus lost control shortly before 11 p.m. while traveling east on Route 120 near Fisher Road, according to Lake County sheriff’s office Sgt. Christopher Covelli.

The car slid sideways into oncoming traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a Nissan Rogue, Covelli said.

The driver of the Ford wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene, Covelli said. The 58-year-old man driving the Nissan was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The identity of the person who was killed wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of the next of kin, Covelli said. An autopsy was being scheduled by the Lake County coroner’s office.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit was investigating the crash.