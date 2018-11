Person shot in the face in Chicago Lawn

A person was shot while walking down a street early Saturday in the South Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

At 12:12 a.m., a female was shot in the face while walking in the 6000 block of South Washtenaw, according to Chicago police. Her age was not immediately known.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.