Person shot in West Garfield Park

A man was shot Monday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg at 12:47 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Jackson, according to Chicago Police. He was uncooperative with investigators and would not provide additional information about the shooting.

The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.