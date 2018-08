Person shot to death in South Shore: police

A person was killed Friday in the 7700 block of South South Shore. | Google Earth

A person was fatally shot Friday evening in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the left arm at 7:57 p.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore, police said.

He was pronounced at the scene, according to police. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

More information wasn’t provided.