Man shot to death outside Joliet home

A man was shot to death Monday morning in southwest suburban Joliet.

Authorities were called at 11:54 a.m. for reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of Cutter Avenue, according to a statement from Joliet police.

They arrived to find the 26-year-old in a yard with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead.

The Will County coroner’s office has not released details about his death.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video related to the shooting to call Det. Don McKinney at 815-724-3020 ext. 3385.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.