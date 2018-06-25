Person taken for questioning after walking off with 2-year-old boy in South Loop

Detectives were questioning a person who took a child Monday evening from the 600 block of West Harrison. | Google

A person was taken for questioning after walking off with a 2-year-old boy Monday evening in the South Loop.

About 6:50 p.m., the family acquaintance took the child from the 600 block of West Harrison Street when his mother was distracted, according to Chicago Police. The person didn’t have permission to take the boy.

The child was reunited with the family about 20 minutes later and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for an evaluation, police said.

The person who walked off with the boy was being questioned by Area Central detectives, police said.