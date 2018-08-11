PHOTOS: The 89th Annual Bud Billiken Parade graces King Drive

The annual favorite among many of Chicago’s African-Americans returned to Martin Luther King Drive on Saturday. In its 89th run, the Bud Billiken parade featured several prominent figures including grand marshals actor Deon Cole and rapper Vic Mensa, and Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The Bud Billiken parade was founded by Robert Sengstacke Abbott, the man who founded the Chicago Defender at a tumultuous time for race relations the United States. It remains a fall tradition credited with encouraging pride in the children returning to school.

