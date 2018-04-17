Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in West Chatham shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The men, ages 26 and 34, were crossing the street at 7:11 p.m. in the 200 block of West 87th Street when multiple people got out of a dark-colored vehicle and started shooting at them, according to Chicago Police. The shooters then got back into the vehicle and drove off.

The younger man was shot in his chest and abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The older man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Officers later found the vehicle and took two people for questioning, police said. A weapon was recovered.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.