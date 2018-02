Police: 2 shot to death in Lawndale

Two people were shot to death Wednesday night in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

A male and a female were sitting in a vehicle about 11:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington when they were each shot in the head, police said.

They were both pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the deaths.

More details weren’t immediately available.