Police: 3 armed robberies reported in South Shore

Police are warning South Side residents about a series of recent armed robberies in the South Shore neighborhood.

In each incident, two males approached a person on the street, pulled out a handgun and demanded or took property before running off, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

• at 12:07 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 7200 block of South Jeffery;

• about 1 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 1700 block of East 71st Street; and

• about 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 6700 block of South Cregier.

The robbers are described as two black males, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 29, standing between 5-foot-4 and 6-foot-2 and weighing between 135 and 180 pounds, police said. One of the suspects is described as having short hair or a “fade” haircut, while the other is described as having braids or dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.