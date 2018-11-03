Police: 3 wounded, 1 fatally, in Austin shooting

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

About 2:25 p.m., they were standing on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Fulton when two people got out of a Hyundai and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

A 24-year-old was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

A 21-year-old was shot in his arm and foot, while a 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.