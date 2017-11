Police: 36-year-old man shot to death in West Town

A 36-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head at 4:26 p.m. in the 100 block of North Hermitage, police said. Details of the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.