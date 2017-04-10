Police: 43-year-old man shot to death in Austin

A 43-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded at 6:13 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of North Long and found the man unresponsive in a gangway, police said.

The man had a gunshot wound to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.