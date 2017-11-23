Police: 5 vehicles stolen from Chicago Lawn neighborhood

Police are warning Southwest Side residents after five vehicles were stolen off the streets this month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The thefts happened:

about 10 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 6200 block of South Richmond;

about 5:30 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 6100 block of South Albany;

about 5 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 6100 block of South Francisco;

about 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 6100 block of South Whipple; and

about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 3200 block of West 61st Street.

Police warn residents not to leave their car keys inside the vehicles and to call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the suspect and the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.