Police: Burlgars stealing from South Side garages, homes

Police are warning South Side residents about a string of burglaries this month in the Brighton Park and McKinley Park neighborhoods.

The burglars have broken into at least three garages and homes, Chicago Police said.

The incidents happened:

between 2:55 p.m. and 3:39 p.m. March 5 in the 3200 block of South Hoyne Avenue;

between 6:30 p.m. March 5 and 7:45 a.m. March 6 in the 1600 block of West 28th Street; and

at 3:43 p.m. March 8 in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue.

A suspect was described as a teenage Hispanic boy between 150 and 170 pounds and about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.