Police: Driver stole man’s bags outside Union Station

A livery driver allegedly stole a man’s luggage early Tuesday outside Union Station on the Near West Side.

The 50-year-old man got into a “livery cab service” vehicle outside the Chicago Greyhound bus station, 630 W. Harrison St., for a ride to Union Station, according to Chicago Police.

The vehicle pulled up about 12:15 a.m. outside Union Station in the 200 block of South Canal and the man paid the driver, but the driver asked for more money, police said. When the man tried to get out of the vehicle, the rear door wouldn’t open.

The man eventually managed to get out of the vehicle, but the driver drove off with his bags, police said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a theft investigation.