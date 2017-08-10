Police: Home invader shot multiple times in Bronzeville

A homeowner opened fire on a man who was trying to break into a residence late Saturday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

A 44-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body at 10:54 p.m. as he was trying to break into a home in the 4500 block of South St. Lawrence, according to Chicago Police.

The homeowner told investigators that he opened fire after the man forced his way into the home with a crowbar, police said. The suspect then jumped into a vehicle, which fled to Mercy Hospital. The man was expected to be transferred in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

The homeowner, a 60-year-old man, has a valid FOID card and concealed carry permit, police said. Charges were pending against the home invader early Sunday.