Police: Home invader shot to death with own gun in Hollywood Park

A person was killed with his own gun Sunday morning when he tried to break into a home in the Hollywood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

The male suspect was trying to break into the home in the 5700 block of North Spaulding when he was met inside by two other males, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. During an ensuing struggle, the two males wrestled the home invader’s gun away and shot him.

The Cook County medical examiner’s didn’t immediately confirm the death.

One of the males who was inside the home was injured during the scuffle, police said. He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Area North detectives were investigating.