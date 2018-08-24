Police investigate 6-vehicle expressway crash on Near West Side

A six-vehicle crash rerouted all traffic off of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway Thursday night on the Near West Side.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on the inbound lanes of I-290 near Racine, according to Chicago police.

At least two damaged cars could be seen hooked to tow trucks near the exit ramp at Racine.

Police on the scene refused to give details of the incident. “There was a lot of property damage and stupidity,” one said.

On Harrison at Throop, at least 10 squad cars were parked at the scene, including a car that straddled the middle of the road. At least two ambulances came to the scene around 11 p.m. One person was taken from a squad car but it was unclear who it was.

“It was a mess,” one officer said.

Two gray gym shoes were left in a parking lot for a UIC building at 1200 W. Harrison between the Eisenhower and Harrison.