Police: Man, 22, fatally shot in Parkway Gardens

A man was shot and killed Friday night in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 22-year-old was shot multiple times just before 8 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Calumet, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

Paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.