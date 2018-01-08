Police: Man, 23, fatally shot in head while trying to rob 58-year-old in Austin

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Monday evening by a 58-year-old man he was trying to rob in the South Side Austin neighborhood.

The younger man walked up to the older man about 5:45 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Thomas, pulled out a gun and demanded his property, according to Chicago Police.

The 58-year-old, a legal gun-owner, pulled out his own weapon and shot the attempted robber in the back of the head, police said.

The 23-year-old was taken to West Suburban Medical in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

The younger man’s weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.