Police: Man fired gun inside Richton Park home

A man was in police custody Saturday morning after firing a gun inside a south suburban Richton Park home and barricading himself inside.

The 26-year-old fired a handgun at 1:07 a.m. inside the home in the 22100 block of Richton Road in Richton Park, according to a statement from Richton Park police. The other occupants of the home then ran outside, leaving the armed man alone inside.

Local police and the South Suburban Emergency Response Team established a perimeter around the home and made contact with the man, police said. He was eventually taken into custody “without incident.”

No one was injured in the incident, police said. Further details were not immediately available as police continued to investigate.