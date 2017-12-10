Police: Man found dead in Avondale, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead in an apparent homicide Thursday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 53-year-old victim was found dead with apparent blunt force trauma injuries at 10:18 a.m. inside a home in the 2900 block of North Gresham Avenue, police said.

A suspect is in custody and charges are pending, police said. A police source said the incident was a domestic-related homicide.

Area North detectives are investigating.