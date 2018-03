Police: Man found stabbed to death at Austin home

A man was found stabbed to death Friday night at his home in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

At 9:57 p.m., a roommate found the 31-year-old laying in his bedroom with multiple stab wounds to his body, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.