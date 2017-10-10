Police: Man killed, 2 wounded in Fernwood shooting

One man was killed and two others were wounded in a Fernwood neighborhood shooting early Tuesday on the Far South Side, police said.

They were sitting in a vehicle at 12:58 a.m. in the 200 block of West 107th Street when another male walked up and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

A 24-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen, while a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, leg and buttocks, police said. They were also taken to Christ Medical Center, where they were both listed in serious condition.