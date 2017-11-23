Police: Man killed in Chatham shooting

A man was shot to death early Thursday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 38-year-old was driving south through an alley with a female passenger at 1:35 a.m. in the 400 block of East 77th Street when they saw three males in the alley, according to Chicago Police.

The man drove up to the trio and the two groups exchanged words before one of the males pulled out a gun and shot the man in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details on the death.

The female got out of the vehicle and ran away after the shooting, police said.

Police said she was being uncooperative with investigators.