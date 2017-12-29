Police: Man poses as village worker, steals jewelry and cash from Huntley home

A man stole jewelry and cash Tuesday afternoon when he entered a northwest suburban Huntley home posing as a village worker.

The man rang the doorbell about 4 p.m., and when the homeowner answered the door, he stepped inside the home in the 11600 block of Woodcreek Drive, according to Huntley police.

He told the homeowner he was a contractor working for the village and needed to inspect the water due to a damaged water main in the area, police said. When asked for identification, he changed the subject of conversation.

The man walked into the kitchen and started talking about water issues, including during several conversations on the phone, police said. A noise was later heard, and the man said it was his co-worker and he left the home.

The resident later found jewelry and cash missing, police said.

The suspect was about 30 years old with a slim build, police said. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark knit jacket and a dark skull cap. He was driving a dark work van with no writing on it.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 515-5311 or their tip line at (847) 515-5333.