Police: Man who separately kidnapped two people arrested in NW Indiana

A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly kidnapping a person in Wisconsin and subsequently abducting a woman in a northwest Indiana parking lot when the first person escaped.

Marvin Baker, 41, forced his way into a female’s vehicle Thursday in Madison, Wisconsin and ordered her to drive out of the state, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Baker, who was armed with a black handgun, told the female he would not harm her if she followed his instructions.

She escaped from Baker and drove away in the vehicle after they both got out in the parking lot of the Family Express convenience store at 51 IN-10 in Wheatfield, Indiana, the sheriff’s office said.

She then stopped in Kouts, Indiana and told police about the incident, the sheriff’s office said. Officers in Kouts later told the sheriff’s office about the kidnapping.

The victim told authorities that she saw Baker walk up to another vehicle in the parking lot as she drove off, the sheriff’s office said. A witness also approached an officer at the convenience store and said he saw Baker get into the passenger side of a vehicle that was parked in the lot. The woman’s vehicle was seen leaving the lot about 4:30 p.m. and heading south on State Road 49.

Detectives used security footage to identify the woman and the make of her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators later discovered that Baker was wanted for a federal parole violation related to a bank robbery charge in Madison.

At 9:30 p.m., Jasper County detectives learned that Baker had driven to Clark County in southern Indiana, police said. Officers then took him into custody after stopping the vehicle he was riding in.

The woman wasn’t injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Baker, who lives in Madison, was being held on federal charges in Clark County.