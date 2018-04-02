Mother accidentally shoots sleeping 5-year-old daughter in Lansing: police

A mother accidentally fired a gun and shot her 5-year-old daughter early Monday in south suburban Lansing.

Officers responded about midnight to the girl’s home in the 17700 block of Rosewood Drive, according to Lansing police.

The girl’s mother was handling a gun during a party when it went off, police said. The girl, who was sleeping at the time, was struck by a bullet.

The girl was initially taken to Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, but was later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. Her condition was unknown.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing Monday night.