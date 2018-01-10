Police: Pair carjacked victim at gunpoint, used vehicle to commit armed robbery

A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he and another person carjacked a victim at gunpoint then committed an armed robbery nearby on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The pair demanded the vehicle at gunpoint from a female victim about 8:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Kolmar, police said.

They drove the vehicle to the 3100 block of North Keating, where they committed an armed robbery, police said.

Officers later saw the vehicle speeding, but didn’t chase it, instead finding it crashed into a building at 3000 N. Laramie, police said. No one was injured in the crash.

Both people ran away from the crash, but one was later taken into custody and identified by the robbery victim as the suspect, police said. The second suspect wasn’t caught.

The victim of the carjacking refused to pursue charges, but charges were pending against the man for the robbery, police said. A weapon was recovered from the scene.