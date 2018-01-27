Police: Person killed, another wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A person was killed and another was wounded early Saturday in a West Side Humboldt Park shooting, according to Chicago Police.

They were shot about 12:20 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Division, police said.

A male, whose exact age wasn’t immediately known, was shot multiple times in the body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Another male was being treated at Stroger Hospital for a gunshot wound to the pelvic area, police said. His condition stabilized.