Police release video of North Side robbery suspect

A frame from security footage of a suspect from an armed robbery May 14 in the Wrightwood Gardens neighborhood | Chicago Police

Police were asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery in the Wrightwood Gardens neighborhood on the North Side.

The robbery happened about 12:20 a.m. May 14 in the 1300 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The video shows the suspected robber using the stolen credit card at a gas station shortly after the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.