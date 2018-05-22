Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal crash near New Lenox

Illinois State Police investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal crash earlier this year near on Interstate 80 near southwest suburban New Lenox.

About 4 a.m. Jan. 18, a Kia Soul was traveling east on I-80 near Interstate 355 when it was struck by what may have been a commercial vehicle, according to state police. The driver of the vehicle drove off after striking the Soul.

The driver of an eastbound 2005 Toyota swerved in an attempt to avoid the Soul, which was left facing north in the center lane with its lights off following the initial collision, state police said. The 4Runner then crashed into the front driver’s side of the Soul, causing the its driver, 31-year-old Aaron Scofield, to be thrown from the car.

Scofield, who lived in Chicago, was taken to a Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he was pronounced dead at 4:46 a.m., according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the 4Runner, a 43-year-old Joliet man, was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, state police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Illinois State Police District 5 at (815) 726-6377.