Police seek Chicago man who fled traffic stop in northwest Indiana

Body-camera footage captured interactions between the officer and the man who fled a traffic stop in March | Hammond Police

Police are searching for a man who fled a traffic stop in March and almost struck an officer in Hammond, Indiana.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Garrick Turner, of Chicago, sped away from an officer who was asking for his license, Hammond Police said.

Police said he narrowly missed striking the officer when he took off.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body camera, which the department credits for helping them identify the suspect.

About 6:30 p.m. March 12, Chief Doughty pulled over Turner in a silver Hyundai for running a red light in South Hammond, police said.

In the body-camera video released to the public, the man can be seen motioning for his wallet and then speeding away as the officer stands beside the car.

Officers pursued Turner, but did not locate him, police said. The next day, officers tracked the vehicle to a home in Hammond.

He was on parole in Illinois for aggravated robbery and attempted unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Hammond police filed two new charges for resisting law enforcement.

Anyone with information about Turner were asked to call Hammond Police Department detectives at (219) 852-2906.