Police warn of burglaries at West Side businesses

Police are warning business owners about a pair of recent burglaries at businesses on the West Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars entered a business through a shattered glass door and stole a cash register, money to both, according to an alert from Chicago police. A second suspect also returned after one of the burglaries and took a computer.

The first burglary happened about 9:50 p.m. July 24 in the 2600 block of West Division, while the other incident happened about 11:45 p.m. July 28 in the 2800 block of West Chicago, police said.

One of the suspects is described as a male, standing between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, with a toupee-style hair, police said. He was seen wearing jeans and a dark sweatshirt.

Another suspect is described as a male, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, weighing between 150 and 165 pounds, with a toupee-style hair, police said. He was seen wearing dark blue jeans and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.