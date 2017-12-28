Police warn of business burglaries on the West Side

Police are warning of two recent business burglaries this month on the West Side.

In both incidents, the suspect broke into the business through a window and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One burglary happened between 11 a.m. Dec. 14 and 7 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 3000 block of West Grand Avenue, while another burglary happened at 10:49 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of West Grand, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a white top, blue jeans and a black skull cap, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.