Police are warning of two recent business burglaries this month on the West Side.
In both incidents, the suspect broke into the business through a window and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
One burglary happened between 11 a.m. Dec. 14 and 7 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 3000 block of West Grand Avenue, while another burglary happened at 10:49 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of West Grand, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a white top, blue jeans and a black skull cap, police said.
Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.