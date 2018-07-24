Police warn of ‘peeping tom’ in Heart of Chicago

Police are warning residents of a ‘peeping tom’ incident in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

A woman was inside her home on the first floor when she saw a man she didn’t know looking in her bedroom window about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago Police.

The man was described as being 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall white man in his 40s or 50s weighing between 175 and 200 pounds with a receding hairline and facial hair, police said. He was wearing a dark gray t-shirt and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.