Police: Woman groped inside Northwest Side grocery store

A woman was groped Thursday evening inside a Northwest Side grocery store in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

About 5 p.m., the 23-year-old was in the store in the 4600 block of West Irving Park Road when a man walked up to her from behind and inappropriately touched her, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The man was believed to be in his 30s and was wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants, police said. He was between 5-foot6 and 5-foot-8 and weighed between 140 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.