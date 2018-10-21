Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 21

Good morning,

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 16 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 21 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

9:30 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will deliver introductory remarks at the Clinton Global Initiative University 2018 Day of Action. XS Tennis, 5336 South State St.

ILLINOIS

10 a.m. – Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and Cook County Recorder of Deeds Karen Yarbrough deliver keynote speeches at the Arab Democratic Club brunch until 1 p.m. at Nikos Restaurant, 7600 S. Harlem Ave. in Bridgeview.

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.