R. Kelly ordered to allow inspectors inside rented warehouse

A Cook County judge on Friday granted the city’s request to let inspectors inside a Near West Side warehouse rented by R&B superstar R. Kelly.

The inspection, however, will not take place until Wednesday, Jan. 16, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Melvin Sims, Kelly’s attorney, had initially asked Judge Patrice Brown-Reed for 30 days to comply with any order she issued.

“It’s our belief that this is not an emergency,” Sims said during the brief hearing at the Daley Center.

Jamie Burns, an attorney for the company that owns the property at 219 N. Justine, disclosed that the owners currently do not have access to the building.

“We don’t have a key,” Burns said.

The decision from Brown-Reed came a day after the city filed an emergency motion asking the judge for access to the two-story warehouse.

Attorneys for the city contended that the building was being illegally used as a recording studio and a residence, despite the property only being zoned for industrial uses.

“Upon information and belief it is being used as a residence and artist workspace — specifically as a recording studio in violation of the zoning law,” city attorneys said.

Wednesday evening, inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings and an official with the Fire Department could be seen knocking on the building’s windows and doors in an effort to get inside, but no one answered. They also shined a flashlight inside. They declined to comment to reporters.

Midwest Commercial Funding LLC, which owns the building, and the bank that issued the mortgage were named as defendants. Kelly is not named in the filing, though other defendants were listed as “tenants & occupants.” Kelly is the only tenant of the 8,000-square-foot building.

The city’s request to inspect the building came just days after another county judge ordered Kelly be evicted from the building. Midwest Commercial Funding sued Kelly last summer, alleging he owed the company nearly $80,000 in back rent.

Monday, the judge ruled in Midwest Commercial Funding’s favor, court records show, and awarded the company $166,981 while also issuing an “order of possession” for Midwest Commercial Funding.

A spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office — the agency that handles evictions in the county — said the office had not yet received the judge’s eviction order as of Thursday afternoon and it was unclear when it would be executed.