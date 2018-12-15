Man struck and killed by SUV in Ravenswood

A man was struck a killed by an SUV Thursday night in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

About 9 p.m., Peter Hicks, 61, was walking across the street in the 1500 block of West Wilson Avenue when he was struck by an SUV traveling west, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hicks was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died within the hour, authorities said.

An autopsy Saturday determined Hicks died from multiple blunt force injuries from being struck by an SUV, the medical examiner said.

The driver of the SUV was issued for striking a pedestrian in the roadway and for driving with a suspended license, police said.