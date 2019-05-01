Red Line operating on elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown

Red Line commuters should expect delays after the CTA announced that trains will be operating on elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to reports of smoke on the tracks near North and Clybourn.

After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will be diverted and stop at the following above-ground stations:

Armitage (accessible)

Sedgwick (accessible)

Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)

Merchandise Mart (accessible)

Clark/lake (accessible)

State/Lake

Washington/Wabash (accessible)

Adams/Wabash

Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)

Howard-bound trains leaving the Cermak-Chinatown station will stop at the same stations in reverse order, the CTA said.

95th-bound trains will resume normal service after Cermak-Chinatown and Howard-bound trains will resume normal service after Fullerton.

The CTA first announced the disruption at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday.