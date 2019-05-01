Our Pledge To You

05/01/2019, 07:48am

Red Line operating on elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown

By Sun-Times Wire
Red Line commuters should expect delays after the CTA announced that trains will be operating on elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to reports of smoke on the tracks near North and Clybourn.

After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will be diverted and stop at the following above-ground stations:

  • Armitage (accessible)
  • Sedgwick (accessible)
  • Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)
  • Merchandise Mart (accessible)
  • Clark/lake (accessible)
  • State/Lake
  • Washington/Wabash (accessible)
  • Adams/Wabash
  • Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)

Howard-bound trains leaving the Cermak-Chinatown station will stop at the same stations in reverse order, the CTA said.

95th-bound trains will resume normal service after Cermak-Chinatown and Howard-bound trains will resume normal service after Fullerton.

The CTA first announced the disruption at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday.

