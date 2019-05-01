Red Line operating on elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown
Red Line commuters should expect delays after the CTA announced that trains will be operating on elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to reports of smoke on the tracks near North and Clybourn.
After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will be diverted and stop at the following above-ground stations:
- Armitage (accessible)
- Sedgwick (accessible)
- Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)
- Merchandise Mart (accessible)
- Clark/lake (accessible)
- State/Lake
- Washington/Wabash (accessible)
- Adams/Wabash
- Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)
Howard-bound trains leaving the Cermak-Chinatown station will stop at the same stations in reverse order, the CTA said.
95th-bound trains will resume normal service after Cermak-Chinatown and Howard-bound trains will resume normal service after Fullerton.
The CTA first announced the disruption at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday.