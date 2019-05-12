Person hit by train at Red Line Bryn Mawr stop, partial service suspended

CTA Red Line trains are suspended between the Howard and Addison stations on the North Side for a person who was hit by a train at the Bryn Mawr stop.

The CTA announced the initial delay about 1:35 p.m. Sunday, citing a “medical emergency on the tracks.” The suspension of service was announced at 2 p.m.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman confirmed that a person was hit by a train and said that recovery efforts are underway.

Shuttle buses are providing service between Howard and Addison, the CTA said. Other alternatives to the Red Line on the North Side include the No. 22 Clark bus, the No. 36 Broadway bus and the No. 151 Sheridan bus.

The Red Line is still running between Addison and 95th Street on the South Side.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.