James Comey taps former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald for legal help: report

Former FBI Director James Comey, left. (Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP); Former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, right, in 2013. File Photo. Chandler West/For Sun-Times Media

Former FBI Director James Comey has a new lawyer: former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Patrick Fitzgerald, according to a report from Talking Points Memo.

Citing two Capitol Hill sources, the popular blog reported that Fitzgerald, a longtime friend of Comey’s, has been retained to help Comey “navigate his dramatic role as a potential witness in the investigation of President Trump’s campaign and potential obstruction of justice.”

Fitzgerald could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Comey and Fitzgerald have been friends for decades, dating back to when they both worked as prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Appointed to be the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois in September 2001, Fitzgerald prosecuted former Illinois governors Rod Blagojevich and George Ryan, former Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge as well as former Chicago Sun-Times owner Conrad Black.

In 2003, Comey — then the deputy attorney general — appointed Fitzgerald as the special counsel to investigate the leaked identity of former CIA operative Valerie Plame. Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s Chief of Staff Scooter Libby was convicted, though was pardoned by Trump last week.