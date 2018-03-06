Driver killed when semi’s wheel hub comes through windshield on I-80 near Joliet

A driver was killed Tuesday afternoon when a wheel hub came loose from a semitrailer on Interstate 80 near Joliet and smashed into the their windshield.

About 2:20 p.m., the semitrailer was headed east on I-80 when a wheel hub came off the trailer’s rear axel near Rowell Avenue and crossed over into the westbound lanes of traffic, according to Illinois State Police.

The lost hub collided with the windshield of a passenger car as it headed west, killing the female driver at the wheel, state police said. Her identity was not immediately released pending notification of family.

The right lane of the westbound expressway was closed for an investigation, but were reopened by 5:30 p.m.