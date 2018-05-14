Robberies reported in West Town

Authorities are warning residents about a pair of robberies this month in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The suspect has approached victims in the early morning hours and either demanded their property at gunpoint or taken it by force, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old.

The first hold-up happened about 12:30 a.m. May 6 in the 500 block of North Ashland, police said. The second happened about 2:35 a.m. May 13 in the 1500 block of West Huron.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.